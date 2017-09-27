Bears' Adrian Amos: Starting spot falls in lap
Amos will regain his starting position after Quintin Demps (arm) was listed as out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
After being reverted to special teams duties when the Bears signed Demps to a new contract, Amos will be back in the thick of it Thursday Night. He recorded 132 tackles through his first two seasons, meaning he has the experience necessary to thrive at this position. Nevertheless, he'll make his comeback against Aaron Rodgers and a stacked group of pass catchers. This is no easy task for any man in the secondary, so Amos should be considered a wait-and-see at this point.
