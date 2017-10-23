Amos recorded six tackles in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Amos was second on the team in tackles in a game that was conservative throughout, and had a low volume of plays run by both teams. This was the first time in four games that he's had fewer than eight tackles, and he's become a consistent IDP option with a very reasonable floor.

