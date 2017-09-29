Bears' Akiem Hicks: Active for Thursday's contest
Hicks (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Hicks was added to the injury report early on Thursday, but looks like he'll be good to go in Green Bay. He will have a chance to be very disruptive against a Packers offensive line that is down their first three tackles.
More News
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.