Bears' Akiem Hicks: Added to injury report
Hicks is questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers with a foot injury.
Hicks has emerged as a key member of the Bears' defensive front, and his last-minute appearance on the injury report comes as a bit of a surprise. Should Hicks have to miss Thursday's matchup, it would be a huge relief for the Packers, given their slew of injuries on the offensive line. Consider Hicks to be a game-time decision, and if he's ruled inactive, look for Roy Robertson-Harris or Jonathan Bullard to potentially see a start at defensive end.
