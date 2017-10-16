Bears' Akiem Hicks: Another strong performance in Week 6
Hicks notched a sack while adding three stops in Sunday's victory over the Ravens.
Hicks collected his third sack over the last two games to give him five on the season, as he continues to the the leader of the Chicago pass rush. Although he's been prone to going into long stretches of not being productive over the past three years, he's an excellent upside IDP option.
