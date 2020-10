Hicks tallied a sack and three tackles in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Hicks collected his first sack since Week 3, though he now has 4.5 on the season. On the season, he's averaging fewer than 3.5 tackles, and unless he can start to boost his tackle totals while getting on another sack streak, he'll be a low-upside IDP option.