Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that Hicks (knee) will not practice and is a game-time decision for Week 4, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hicks played through his injury Monday versus Washington, so there's hope that the starting defensive end could tough it out again. The eight-year veteran has not missed a start since 2015. Hicks' presence would be invaluable to Chicago's defensive line approaching Sunday's divisional matchup with the Vikings.