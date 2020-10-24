Hicks (illness) will play Monday's game versus the Rams.
After missing the first two practices of the week, Hicks kicked his illness and will suit up for the primetime clash. The veteran defensive end started off the year with 3.5 sacks through the first three games, but he's been in a cold spell since then, being blanked in that department over the last three games. Hicks has a tough test to get back on track, as Jared Goff has avoided sacks well this year, getting taken down on just 3.6 percent of dropbacks.