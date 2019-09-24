Bears' Akiem Hicks: Coach downplays injury
Head coach Matt Nagy doesn't believe Hicks (knee) is dealing with a long-term injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hicks entered Monday's game against the Redskins with an apparent knee injury, considering he sported a knee brace on the field before exiting for good later on. However, Nagy specifically coined it a "wear and tear" issue, so it seems possible the 2018 Pro Bowler could be available for the Bears' Week 4 matchup against the Vikings.
