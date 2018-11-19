Hicks notched a sack and six tackles in Chicago's 25-20 win over the Vikings.

After collecting three sacks in the first four games of the season, Hicks broke a five-game sack drought. Of course, two of those sack-less games occurred when Khalil Mack was out of the lineup. Look for Hicks to be a solid IDP the rest of the way while opposing defenses worry about Mack, which will allow Hicks to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories