Hicks notched 1.5 sacks along with three tackles in the Bears' Week 17 victory over the Vikings, and he finished the season with 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Hicks has been incredibly consistent in his three years with the Bears, as he's posted between 53-55 tackles and seven-8.5 sacks in each campaign. With three years remaining on his contract, he should continue to be a centerpiece of the Bears' defense and a strong IDP at the defensive line position.