Play

Hicks (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks went to the locker room soon after suffering this injury, so it's likely he underwent tests on his elbow. The Bears will deploy Roy Robertson-Harris and Jonathan Harris at defensive end as long as Hicks is on the sidelines.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories