Play

Hicks (elbow) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The 30-year-old returned from injured reserve to play the Packers in Week 15, but he continues to battle the elbow injury. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Hicks doesn't expect he'll need offseason surgery, but it would make sense for the Bears to remain cautious if the injury is still problematic, especially since they are already eliminated from the playoffs.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends