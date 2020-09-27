site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Continues hot streak
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks posted 1.5 sacks and four tackles in Chicago's 30-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
For the third week in a row, Hicks has recorded a sack while averaging four tackles. Unless he begins to cool off, he'll continue to be an outstanding IDP option at the defensive end position.
