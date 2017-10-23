Hicks notched a sack along with five tackles in Chicago's Week 8 victory over the Panthers.

Hicks continued his assault on opposing quarterbacks by having posted at least one sack in each of the last three games. Although he failed to record a sack in Weeks 2 through 4, he's posted sacks in more than half of the games he's played this season. With an impressive six sacks on the season, he's been an outstanding IDP option despite periods of inconsistency.