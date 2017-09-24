Play

Hicks collected four tackles along with a fumble recovery in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.

Hicks seems to make a big play just about every week, and his fumble recovery was pivotal as the Bears were able to get out to an early lead in a huge victory against a tough Pittsburgh squad. He's really blossomed over the last couple years in the Chicago defense, and he's become a very strong IDP option.

