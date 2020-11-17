Hicks suffered a strained right hamstring in Monday's loss to the Vikings, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Hicks didn't return after suffering the injury in the third quarter of Monday game, and his absence was immediately felt on defense, as Vikings running back Dalvin Cook produced 66 of his 96 rushing yards after Hicks exited the game. Luckily, the 31-year-old defensive end has a Week 11 bye to recover, and his return will be vital for a Week 12 road game against Aaron Jones and the Packers.