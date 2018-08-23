Hicks is day-to-day with a sore knee, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears' next preseason game is Saturday against the Chiefs, but expect the team to be cautious with Hicks, who logged 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2017. If the 28-year-old can't go, expect Bilal Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris to see additional snaps in the third exhibition contest.

