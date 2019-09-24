Hicks is dealing with a knee injury and is doubtful to return to Monday's contest against the Redskins.

Hicks was playing with a brace over his knee Monday night, but it apparently wasn't enough to subdue the pain of the ailment. He's recorded one quarterback hit in the contest. Should he not return, look for Roy Robertson-Harris to see increased reps to close out the game.

