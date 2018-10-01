Bears' Akiem Hicks: Ejected in Week 4
Hicks was ejected from Chicago's Week 4 victory for bumping an official.
Before his ejection, Hicks was able to collect a sack and a tackle, which at least gave him strong fantasy value despite his lack of snaps. With three sacks in four games, he's a strong weekly IDP option.
