Bears' Akiem Hicks: Expected to play Saturday
Hicks (Achilles) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Hicks was tending to a sore Achilles this week, but it was never believed to be a big deal. He should slot in with the first-string defense Saturday.
