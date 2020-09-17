site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Falls ill Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
Hicks (illness) didn't suit up in Thursday's practice.
It's unclear how serious the illness is for Hicks, but it was enough to force him to miss valuable practice time. If the illness sidelines Hicks for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mario Edwards or Brent Urban would both be in line for an uptick in snaps.
