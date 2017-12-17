Hicks notched a sack and four tackles in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Lions.

After having collected seven sacks over the first eight games of the season, this was the first time that Hicks got to the quarterback in any of his last six contests. Although he's been an outstanding defender for the Bears, his second-half slide has made him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.

