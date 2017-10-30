Bears' Akiem Hicks: Fourth-straight game with a sack
Hicks picked up a sack and two tackles in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.
Hicks has been absolutely on fire after having collected five sacks over his last four games. With seven sacks and a fumble recovery in eight games to start the season, he's become a high-level IDP.
More News
-
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Continues hot streak•
-
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Another strong performance in Week 6•
-
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Notches two sacks in Monday loss•
-
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Ready for Monday's showdown•
-
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Active for Thursday's contest•
-
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...