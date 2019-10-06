Play

Hicks was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Raiders with an arm injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Hicks' arm took a hard hit from Khalil Mack's helmet, and he immediately went to the medical tent then to the locker room. The Bears are already without Bilal Nichols (hand), so Roy Robertson-Harris and Jonathan Harris are the only healthy defensive ends remaining.

