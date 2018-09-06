Bears' Akiem Hicks: Healthy for opener
Hicks (knee) was not on the Bears' injury report Tuesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hicks missed some time during the preseason due to a sore knee, but it appears to no longer be an issue with the regular season approaching. He should start at defensive end for the Bears in the opener, looking to build off of a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2017.
