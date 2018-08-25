Hicks (knee) is being held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Hicks has been nursing a sore knee for the past couple of days, and the Bears are likely averse to risking their starting defensive end's health in a game that is ultimately non-consequential to him. With Hicks out, look for Bilal Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris to see additional snaps with the first-team defense.