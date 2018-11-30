Hicks (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hicks was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been listed as DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Giants remains in question. The veteran defensive end does not appear to be nursing an injury of long-term severity, but the Bears could opt to take a cautious approach to Hicks' health due to the nature of Achilles issues and rest him Week 13. If Hicks does not suit up, expect Bilal Nichols (knee) to benefit from a starting workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories