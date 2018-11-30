Bears' Akiem Hicks: Listed as questionable
Hicks (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Hicks was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been listed as DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Giants remains in question. The veteran defensive end does not appear to be nursing an injury of long-term severity, but the Bears could opt to take a cautious approach to Hicks' health due to the nature of Achilles issues and rest him Week 13. If Hicks does not suit up, expect Bilal Nichols (knee) to benefit from a starting workload.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13