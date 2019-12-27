Play

Hicks (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings.

Hicks' elbow injury will cost him to miss his 10th game in the last 11 weeks. With the Bears already eliminated from postseason contention, the veteran defensive end will turn his attention toward getting full healthy for the 2020 season.

