Bears' Akiem Hicks: Moves to injured reserve
Hicks (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hicks returned from a knee issue in Week 5 only to leave the game after eight snaps due to the elbow injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the veteran defensive tackle is expected to return from IR when eligible in eight weeks, which would allow him to play Week 15 against the Packers at the earliest.
