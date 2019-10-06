Coach Matt Nagy said he was optimistic Hicks (elbow) didn't have a season-ending injury but wasn't certain, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nagy revealed little about the nature of Hicks' injury, as he wouldn't confirm it was a dislocated elbow but he did say the defensive end was in a lot of pain. If it is in fact a dislocated elbow, Hicks will likely miss a few games, although it's not guaranteed to be a season-ending issue.