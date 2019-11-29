Play

Coach Matt Nagy said it's the "goal" to have Hicks (elbow) return to practice next week, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hicks moved to injured reserve in mid-October due to the elbow injury, but he may have a chance to play again this season. The 30-year-old should be eligible to return Week 15 against the Packers, so returning to practice next week would provide him a couple weeks of practice reps before his potential return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories