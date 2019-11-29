Coach Matt Nagy said it's the "goal" to have Hicks (elbow) return to practice next week, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hicks moved to injured reserve in mid-October due to the elbow injury, but he may have a chance to play again this season. The 30-year-old should be eligible to return Week 15 against the Packers, so returning to practice next week would provide him a couple weeks of practice reps before his potential return.