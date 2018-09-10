Hicks recorded a sack and three tackles in the Bears Week 1 loss to the Packers.

Hicks has proven to be an excellent pass rusher over the past few seasons, but with the addition of Khalil Mack, he'll be in position to have a career year. It was clear in this contest that with defenses focusing on slowing Mack, Hicks will have plenty of one-on-one matchups to exploit when rushing the passer throughout the course of the season.