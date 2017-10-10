Play

Hicks collected a pair of sacks to go with four tackles in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

After being quiet over the last three weeks, Hicks recorded his second two-sack effort of the season. He's a player who has great upside, especially when Chicago has a favorable opponent, such as next week when he'll face the weak offensive line of the Ravens.

