Bears' Akiem Hicks: Notches two sacks in Monday loss
Hicks collected a pair of sacks to go with four tackles in Monday's loss to the Vikings.
After being quiet over the last three weeks, Hicks recorded his second two-sack effort of the season. He's a player who has great upside, especially when Chicago has a favorable opponent, such as next week when he'll face the weak offensive line of the Ravens.
