Play

The Bears activated Hicks (elbow) from injured reserve Saturday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Hicks will take the field Sunday versus the Packers for the first time since Week 5. It is unclear if the Bears will play him his usual workload as the starting defensive end out the gate or work him into the swing of things. Either way, the veteran defensive lineman will be back in the trenches.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories