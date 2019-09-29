Play

Hicks (knee) won't play in Sunday's clash against the Vikings.

Hicks had come into the game not expecting to play, after he suffered a right knee injury during Monday's win over the Redskins. Hicks was seen on the field testing the knee in pregame, but it wasn't enough to convince trainers to play. With Hicks officially sidelined, look for Roy Robertson-Harris to see an increase in snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories