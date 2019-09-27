Hicks (knee) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks is still nursing a right knee injury he suffered in Monday's win over the Redskins, and while there hasn't been much concern regarding Hicks' health, it's a tad alarming that he did not practice all week. He will remain a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.