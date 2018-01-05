Hicks collected three stops in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 16 games.

Hicks set a career-high with 8.5 sacks and now has 15 sacks in his first two seasons with the Bears after having collected just 9.5 sacks in his five years in the league before heading to Chicago. The veteran had a great first half with seven sacks, before going into a five-game drought, but he'll continue to be a solid, though not elite, IDP option as he heads into the third year of a six-year contract with the Bears.