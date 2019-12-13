Hicks (elbow) needs to be activated to the 53-man roster by 4 P.M. ET on Saturday in order to play Sunday against the Packers, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hicks returned to practice at the start of December, and coach Matt Nagy said of Hicks Friday, "We like what we're seeing with him" at practice. The team doesn't list Hicks' practice participation since he's not on the 53-man roster, but it appears there's a chance the 30-year-old returns this weekend.