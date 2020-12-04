site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Akiem Hicks: Questionable Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 4, 2020
at
2:47 pm ET 1 min read
Hick (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The 31-year-old began the week not practicing, but he was able to participate as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.
Hicks appears on track to be available for Sunday's contest after sitting out Week 12. More News
