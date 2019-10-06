Play

Hicks (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Raiders in London, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hicks was a game-time decision and was in danger of missing his second straight game, but he's good to go after being a limited practice participant Friday. The 29-year-old figures to reclaim his starting role at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories