Hicks picked up a sack and two tackles in the Bears' loss to the Packers on Thursday.

In addition to his sack, Hicks was in hot pursuit of Aaron Rodgers on a number of other occasions, and he could've had an ever bigger performance. With at least seven sacks in each of his three years with the Bears, he'll continue to offer strong IDP value, though he lacks elite upside.

