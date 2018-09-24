Bears' Akiem Hicks: Records second sack of season
Hicks notched a sack and four tackles in Chicago's 16-14 win over the Cardinals.
Hicks now has two sacks on the season, and he's continued to be a strong IDP since joining the Bears in 2016. Now with Khalil Mack in town, Hicks stands an excellent chance of topping the career-high 8.5 sacks he posted in 2017.
