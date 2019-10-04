Play

Hick (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London.

Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that Hicks would be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest, and the questionable tag seems to confirm that assessment. The 29-year-old started the week not practicing but was able to progress to limited participation Friday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction.

