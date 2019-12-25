Play

Hicks (elbow) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hicks continues to battle an elbow injury that's cost him nine of the last 10 games. There's a good chance he won't be able to suit up for Sunday's season finale against the Vikings, especially without Chicago having very much to play for at this stage.

