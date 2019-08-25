Hicks, along with the Bears' starting defense, was rested in a preseason win over the Colts.

Hicks' numbers the last three years are remarkably consistent, totaling 54, 54 and 55 tackles and seven, eight, and seven sacks in those respective seasons. It seems unlikely that he'll develop into a double-digit sack threat, but it can't be ruled out given the number of sacks the Bears defense projects for in 2019.