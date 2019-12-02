Play

Hicks (elbow) was able to practice Sunday, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hicks' ability to participate in a light practice bodes well for his ability to potentially return from IR when he's eligible to do so in Week 15 against the Packers. Whether he's able to ramp up activity in the two weeks between now and then should ultimately determine whether Hicks can rejoin his teammates on the field this season.

