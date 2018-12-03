Hicks rushed for a touchdown while adding a sack and six tackles in Chicago's loss to the Giants.

With the Bears trying to get a much-needed score at the goal line, they handed the ball to Hicks, who dove into the end zone to help the team get the game into overtime. Otherwise, he notched his fifth sack of the season, and his ability to get to the quarterback is where most of his fantasy value will be derived.

