Bears' Akiem Hicks: Sidelined with sore Achilles
Hicks is sidelined with a sore Achilles, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Head coach John Fox said he's not overly concerned with Hicks' injury, so the defensive lineman may not be out long. Jaye Howard (hip) will likely slide in with the starters until Hicks returns.
