Hicks (hamstring) was a non-participant during the Bears' practice session Thursday.
Despite being afforded additional recuperation time with Chicago taking its bye over Week 11, Hicks has still been unable to return to practice after sustaining his hamstring injury in the second half of a Nov. 16 Monday night loss to Minnesota. The 2018 Pro Bowler has generated 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks thus far on the season, but if he's unable to go Week 12, it would be one more advantage for the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense.